Burgess Hill boy diagnosed with cancer as a toddler runs for hospital that saved his life

An 11-year-old Burgess Hill boy is raising money for the hospital that saved his life ten years after he was diagnosed with cancer.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) Charity announced that Seb Stevens is taking part in RBC Race for the Kids 2025 on Saturday, October 11.

This event is a 5km or 2km race in London’s Hyde Park and Seb is taking on the challenge to raise funds for a new world-leading Children’s Cancer Centre at GOSH.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity said Seb was only 18 months old when was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma – an aggressive cancer that had spread across his bladder – in October 2015. He was rushed to Great Ormond Street Hospital where he received surgery that saved most of his bladder and his life. He then underwent treatment and biopsies and got the all-clear in 2016.

Seb Stevens from Burgess Hill is now 11 years old. Photos courtesy of GOSH Charity

Seb’s mother Natasha, who is also taking part in the race, said: “RBC Race for the Kids is more than a race for us – it’s a way to give back to the hospital that saved our little boy and help other families going through the toughest of times.

“Ten years ago, we couldn’t imagine him starting secondary school, kicking a football around with his friends or singing in a choir. Seeing him enjoy all those moments now feels incredibly special. Seb has come so far since his diagnosis and we couldn’t be prouder. We will always be grateful to GOSH for giving us the chance to watch our little boy grow into the amazing person he is.”

In November 2018 the Mid Sussex Times reported that four-year-old Seb was chosen to become the new face for CLIC Sargent, the children and young people’s cancer support charity. He appeared on posters in Ernest Jones stores nationwide to publicise the charity’s teddy bear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natasha and Luke (Seb’s father) called Seb ‘our little superhero’. They said Seb is living with the lasting effects from the treatment he received, but is now thriving and has just started Year 7.

Seb was just 18 months old when he was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma

Natasha said: “RBC Race for the Kids feels like a wonderful way to celebrate this full circle moment. Every step Seb takes in the race is a reminder of just how far he’s come.”

Gabi Field, GOSH Charity’s Deputy Director of Public Fundraising, said: “We’re so grateful to Seb and his family for taking part in RBC Race for the Kids, marking such a special milestone in his journey. Their story is a powerful reminder of why this event matters – helping to raise vital funds for a new Children’s Cancer Centre at GOSH so we can continue supporting seriously ill children and give them the best chance, and the best childhood, possible.”

Desirée Clarke Noble, Head of Sustainability & Impact, RBC Capital Markets and RBC Europe, said: “We are so proud to be partnering with GOSH at the 16th RBC Race for the Kids and support the new Children’s Cancer Centre to help more children like Seb. Globally our Race for the Kids series of family fun runs has generated over $100 million for youth charities since 2009 and we look forward to adding to that total on 11 October.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All funds raised by Seb will go towards GOSH Charity’s ‘Build it. Beat it’ appeal. Adult entry to the race is £20 for the 2km event or £25 for the 5km route. Children aged 16 and under can take part for free. Visit race.gosh.org to sign up. People who are unable to attend the race can still get involved through RBC Race for the Kids at Home or RBC Race for the Kids at School. Virtual participants can complete a challenge in their area and schools can take part between October 6-10.