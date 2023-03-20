Edit Account-Sign Out
Burgess Hill boy, eight, raises more than £600 to help Hassocks toddler Teddy who has rare cancer

An eight-year-old boy from Burgess Hill is helping to raise money for a train-loving toddler with cancer.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 20th Mar 2023, 12:48 GMT

Alfie Longford, who is nearly nine, is set to walk 8.4km along the Dyke Railway Trail on Sunday, March 26, in aid of three-year-old Teddy Lichten from Hassocks.

Teddy was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in July last year and his parents Kat and Alastair hope to raise £250,000 for potentially lifesaving treatment.

Alfie, who was inspired to help, said: “We know how much Teddy loves trains so I thought this was a good challenge.”

Alfie Longford is walking 8.4km along the Dyke Railway Trail on Sunday, March 26
Alfie’s mum Katie, 32, who has been friends with Kat for years, said Alfie is excited about the walk.

“Alfie’s really outdoorsy so it was a fitting challenge,” she said, adding that the trail, which is not used for trains anymore, goes from Aldrington Halt to Devil's Dyke station.

Katie also said that Alfie has already raised £600 via his JustGiving page, smashing his £250 target. She said: “We’re absolutely over the moon. Alfie comes home every day from school and checks. We’re really surprised he’s been able to raise that much.”

Part of Alfie Longford's hand-drawn poster for his fundraiser featuring a photo of Teddy Lichten
To donate to Alfie’s walking challenge visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/alfie-longford.

High risk neuroblastoma has 40-50 per cent chance of long-term survival at diagnosis. Teddy’s mother Kat told the Middy in February that Teddy had just become a big brother to baby Rupert in summer 2022 when he started to experience fevers. He also had low energy levels, a low appetite and said his sides hurt. To read Teddy’s full story visit www.sussexexpress.co.uk.

To donate directly to Teddy’s appeal visit www.solvingkidscancer.org.uk/Appeal/teddylichten.

