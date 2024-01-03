Burgess Hill couple welcome new son on New Year’s Day: little Tommy becomes first baby to arrive at Princess Royal Hospital in 2024
Kimberley Nichols, 32, and David Power, 37, said little Tommy Michael Power arrived at 7.11am, just 17 minutes after the couple got to the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath.
Tommy, who weighs 3.4kg (7.5 pounds), was the first baby to be born at the hospital on New Years Day.
Kim, of Gordon Road, said: “He’s perfect, he kept us waiting. We were long overdue a boy after two girls.”
She said Tommy is now ‘being showered with love’ from his older sisters Rosie, six, and Daisy, three. She said: “They’re completely besotted with him, the older one especially. She had to go back to school today (Wednesday) and she was really sad to have to leave him behind.”
Kim and David thanked the midwives at the hospital. Kim said: “They were just brilliant, they were so calm. I’ve had three children now and this was the smoothest.”