An overjoyed family from Burgess Hill welcomed their latest child on New Year’s Day 2024.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kimberley Nichols, 32, and David Power, 37, said little Tommy Michael Power arrived at 7.11am, just 17 minutes after the couple got to the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath.

Tommy, who weighs 3.4kg (7.5 pounds), was the first baby to be born at the hospital on New Years Day.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tommy Michael Power was born at 7.11am on New Year's Day, just 17 minutes after his parents got to the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kim, of Gordon Road, said: “He’s perfect, he kept us waiting. We were long overdue a boy after two girls.”

She said Tommy is now ‘being showered with love’ from his older sisters Rosie, six, and Daisy, three. She said: “They’re completely besotted with him, the older one especially. She had to go back to school today (Wednesday) and she was really sad to have to leave him behind.”