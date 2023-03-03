Burgess Hill’s Mount Kilimanjaro climbers hold race night for St Peter & St James Hospice

The Burgess Hill team that climbed Mount Kilimanjaro for charity last year are holding a ‘race night’ this month.

Andrew Brown, who completed the amazing challenge with Rob Ward, said the evening on Friday, March 10 (7.30pm), at Burgess Hill Football Club, will raise more funds for St Peter & St James Hospice.

People are invited to come along and bet on a horse on the TV for £5. The bet can be made through www.justgiving.com/fundraising/andrew-brown199.

Rob Ward and Andy 'Ginge' Brown climbed Mount Kilimanjaro for St Peter & St James Hospice last year

Rob said: “If you win you get your money back and carry on but if you lose it’s gone to a great cause.”

The duo’s amazing 5,895 metre climb in Tanzania, and its JustGiving page, has raised £51,206 so far in memory of Andy’s wife of 24 years, Natalie, 52, who died at the hospice in 2019.