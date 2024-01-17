The Triangle Leisure Centre in Burgess Hill is benefitting from a recent £765,000 refurbishment, Mid Sussex District Council has announced.

The leisure centre is owned by the district council and is run by Places Leisure.

An MSDC spokesperson said: “Upgraded gym facilities have opened further to a £765k investment, and to bolster sustainability, a £200k solar photovoltaic system has been installed. The upgrades aim to provide members with innovative, environmentally-friendly facilities.”

People can find out more about the new facilities and remaining upgrades at www.placesleisure.org/centres/the-triangle.

A refurbished Costa store reopened last month at The Triangle Leisure Centre in Burgess Hill

Mid Sussex District Council said the gym upgrade has been planned in partnership with the council. They said it introduces new equipment from Life Fitness, which includes: Smith machines, Concept 2 Ski Ergos, HD Performance Air Bikes and Power Mills.

MSDC Cabinet Member for Leisure and Customer Services Chris Hobbs said: “It's been great to see the transformation and improvements at The Triangle Leisure Centre. The addition of these new facilities will enhance our community’s wellbeing and play a significant role in making our district a healthier and happier place. This investment is a step towards making inclusive, sustainable, and outstanding spaces for everyone and we look forward to all future improvements in our leisure centres and creating a vibrant, healthy district.”

The council said Life Fitness and Places Leisure are dedicated to localising refurbishments and tailoring projects to suit the needs of surrounding communities, which reflects the council’s own ambitions. They added that the newly installed machines contribute to energy efficiency and will support Places Leisure’s Net Zero goal by 2035.

Sarah Roberts, head of fitness at Places Leisure, said: “Working with Life Fitness has been like a breath of fresh air – their can-do attitude and approach to finding solutions which not only suit, but also complement our business to enable us to flourish has been excellent. Our robust procurement process has enabled us to explore the whole family of brands within Life Fitness, resulting in us offering accessible, inclusive, market leading and outstandingly beautiful gym facilities to support the communities we serve.”