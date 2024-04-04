Care company shares guide to help reduce the risk of stroke and manage hypertension
Jo Morgan Clinical Nurse at Vitale Care says, “Although we cannot predict if and when a stroke may occur, keeping up a healthy lifestyle can reduce the risk of needing stroke rehabilitation and care later in life. There's a lot of advice available about lifestyle improvements we can make. It can be hard to navigate your way through. We've researched some of the latest information to produce a simple guide and highlighted some steps that we can all consider adopting."
- Watch What You Eat: A balanced diet is crucial for heart health. Load up on fruits, veggies, whole grains, and lean proteins, and say goodbye to salty snacks and processed foods. The British Heart Foundation (BHF) offers comprehensive dietary advice.
- Cut Back on Salt: Excess sodium strains your heart and blood vessels. Follow NHS guidelines to reduce salt intake and check labels for hidden sodium.
- Move Your Body: Aim for 30 minutes of moderate exercise most days. NHS encourages regular physical activity for heart health.
- Watch Your Weight: Losing weight, even a little, can benefit blood pressure. Start with small changes like cutting sugary drinks. British Nutrition Foundation offers evidence-based weight management advice.
- Stress Less: Manage stress with activities like yoga or meditation. Mind offers practical stress management advice.
- Limit Alcohol: Moderation is key; stick to one drink per day for women, and two for men. Drinkaware provides support for managing alcohol consumption.
- Quit Smoking: Quitting smoking improves heart health and overall well-being. NHS Smokefree offers free support for quitting.
- Know Your Numbers: Regular check-ups with your doctor are vital to monitor blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Stroke Association UK provides resources on stroke warning signs and risk factors.
- Listen to Your Body: Trust your instincts and seek medical advice if something feels off.
You can read the full guide here.
The best approach for controlling and preventing high blood pressure is to begin with lifestyle changes. For older adults, this often involves a combination of light exercise, a healthy diet and medication. At Vitale we work with clients to develop a care plan that helps maintain or improve their overall health and wellbeing.
Vitale Care also supports stroke survivors. Jo explains, “Our approach is very much one of rehabilitation, helping people recover, repair and grow in confidence and independence.”