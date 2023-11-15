A spokesperson for the event said: “If you are caring for someone and are looking for information for carers, or want to find out more about your rights, Dolphins Practice invite you to come along on 23rd November to meet local organisations who can help you with comprehensive advice, support and contacts. Our Carers Rights Day has been organised to focus on organisations who can help: ensure as carers you are aware of your rights; let you know where you can get help and support; raise awareness of your needs.”