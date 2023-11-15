Carers Rights Day: find out about support at special Haywards Heath event
Carers Rights Day takes place at Dolphins Practice, Butlers Green Road, on Thursday, November 23 (9.30am to 5pm).
A spokesperson for the event said: “If you are caring for someone and are looking for information for carers, or want to find out more about your rights, Dolphins Practice invite you to come along on 23rd November to meet local organisations who can help you with comprehensive advice, support and contacts. Our Carers Rights Day has been organised to focus on organisations who can help: ensure as carers you are aware of your rights; let you know where you can get help and support; raise awareness of your needs.”
The Haywards Heath will introduce speaker Claire Edwards RN Eldercare consultant for a presentation on support at 2pm, followed by a chance for a confidential ‘one on one’ if requested. The event is held in association with Newtons Practice.