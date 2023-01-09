Changes to hospital visiting rules in East Sussex

Visiting rules have changed for East Sussex hospitals due to flu and Covid-19 cases.

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust has temporarily restricted visiting to compassionate circumstances only, these rules are in place now (January 9). The trust covers the following sites: Bexhill Hospital / Conquest Hospital / Eastbourne District General Hospital / Bexhill Community Diagnostic Centre / Rye, Winchelsea and District Memorial Hospital / Uckfield Community Hospital.

A statement from the trust said: “Due to the current surge in flu and COVID-19 cases in the county, we have taken the decision to temporarily limit patient visiting to protect our patients and staff.”

Visiting is only allowed for the following circumstances: patients in end-of-life care / patients in critical care / maternity (including the day assessment unit and maternity scanning) / babies on our special care baby unit / people who have experienced a miscarriage / patients who have significant additional needs

These rules apply to A&E too. The statement said: “Where compassionate circumstances for Emergency Department are applicable, we are only permitting one person to accompany the patient unless they have a life-threatening condition.

“We appreciate that this change will be disappointing to many people, but it is necessary to keep your loved ones and those around them safe. For those patients who are unable to receive visitors, tablets are available on our wards to support them in video calling their loved ones.

“We will be keeping the situation under constant review, and we will reopen routine visiting as soon as we are able to.”