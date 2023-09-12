Mid Sussex men between the ages of 40 and 80 can get a free prostate cancer test this autumn.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

PCaSO, the Prostate Cancer Support Organisation, will be at The Triangle in Burgess Hill from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, October 21.

People can register and book their test online at pcaso.mypsatests.org.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PCaSO spokesperson Clive Hancocks said: “It's a blood test, a PSA test, which means prostate-specific antigen.”

PCaSO, the Prostate Cancer Support Organisation, will be at The Triangle in Burgess Hill from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, October 21

PSA is a small molecule that is present in the blood of all men and tends to be increased with age, vigorous exercise (like riding a bicycle) or urinary tract infections. PSA is also elevated in 80 per cent of men who have prostate cancer.

Clive said: “Whenever you go to a doctor and you have a test for prostate cancer they give you a PSA test and then it goes of to the hospital and the guys get their results in about five days.”