Charity watchdog looks at East Sussex drug and alcohol rehab centre following Observer investigation
The Charity Commission confirmed it has opened a compliance case into Narconon United Kingdom at Grange Court, Maynard’s Green.
The news comes after an investigation into the facility by the Observer newspaper.
A Charity Commission spokesperson said: “We have opened a compliance case into Narconon United Kingdom following concerns raised in the press. We are currently engaging with the trustees. A charity should be a safe and trusted environment. As regulator, we are clear that keeping people safe should be a priority for all charities.”
The Charity Commission said it cannot comment further at this time and added that it does not regulate the provision of charities’ services.