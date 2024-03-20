Charity watchdog looks at East Sussex drug and alcohol rehab centre following Observer investigation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Charity Commission confirmed it has opened a compliance case into Narconon United Kingdom at Grange Court, Maynard’s Green.

The news comes after an investigation into the facility by the Observer newspaper.

A Charity Commission spokesperson said: “We have opened a compliance case into Narconon United Kingdom following concerns raised in the press. We are currently engaging with the trustees. A charity should be a safe and trusted environment. As regulator, we are clear that keeping people safe should be a priority for all charities.”