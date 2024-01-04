Chichester at-home care company Vitale launches guide on to how to spot the early signs of dementia
Created by Vitale Care's Clinical Nurse Jo Morgan, the guide highlights important changes in behaviour, mood and communications that are worth noting and keeping track of.
Vitale's Jo Morgan explained, "Whilst there is no cure for dementia, there are lots of ways to help people living with dementia live well. Noticing the subtle indicators of dementia can help you or your loved one receive appropriate care, support and interventions as early as possible."
Vitale Care's Registered Manager Nicola Munday, who has almost fifteen years of experience caring for those living with dementia said, "We often get contacted by worried family members who have loved ones with advanced dementia symptoms.
"They may be reluctant to accept the care that the family believe is needed. Dementia can make someone resistant to change, such as having someone come to your house to care for you, or moving into a care home, which can be frightening and disruptive."
Vitale's Clinical Nurse Jo Morgan advises, "Spotting early signs of dementia can help people receive timely and effective care. By observing behavioural changes, both in terms of communication and daily activities and being attuned to physical and cognitive signs, we can all play a pivotal role in early detection."