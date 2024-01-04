Chichester at-home care company Vitale launches guide on to how to spot the early signs of dementia

Chichester-based at-home care company Vitale Care has created a simple guide to help people identify the early signs of dementia.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Created by Vitale Care's Clinical Nurse Jo Morgan, the guide highlights important changes in behaviour, mood and communications that are worth noting and keeping track of.

Vitale's Jo Morgan explained, "Whilst there is no cure for dementia, there are lots of ways to help people living with dementia live well. Noticing the subtle indicators of dementia can help you or your loved one receive appropriate care, support and interventions as early as possible."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vitale Care's Registered Manager Nicola Munday, who has almost fifteen years of experience caring for those living with dementia said, "We often get contacted by worried family members who have loved ones with advanced dementia symptoms.

Vitale launches advices about how to spot the early signs of dementia

"They may be reluctant to accept the care that the family believe is needed. Dementia can make someone resistant to change, such as having someone come to your house to care for you, or moving into a care home, which can be frightening and disruptive."