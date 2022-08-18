Chichester could become one of the UK's top cities for trainee healthcare workers

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chichester University's extended school of nursing opened last week

The multimillion-pound facility at the University of Chichester only opened last year but recently undertook further construction to accommodate growing numbers of students applying to its courses.

Building work on the centre, which runs collaboratively with University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust, was completed last week to open a new top floor with more clinical classrooms and mock wards for real-life simulation training.

The £2.6million redevelopment, provided by government grants, next to St Richard’s Hospital, will continue to house its BSc (Hons) in adult nursing degree – and will now include the university’s physiotherapy courses.

The new top floor has more clinical classrooms and mock wards for real-life simulation training

Head of the school, Dr Nita Muir, an experienced registered nurse, said the centre is ready to consider student applications from now – for enrolment as early as next month.

“The response to the launch of our nursing degrees last year was so overwhelmingly positive that we wanted to expand our facilities to give more opportunities to people keen on becoming healthcare workers.

“We are developing nurses of the future who demonstrate compassion and care, but also courage in the face of extreme challenges with superior digital skills for a new-era of post-Covid healthcare.”