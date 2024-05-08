Chichester district care company Vitale launches simple self-care guide for family carers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In Mental Health Awareness Week, we want to acknowledge the invaluable role that family carers play in supporting their loved ones and offer some practical advice about ways to look after their mental health.

Vitale Care's Clinical Nurse, Jo Morgan, commented, "We work with many local family carers, providing much-deserved respite. Some clients have an hour or two a week of support and we have clients and their families who have chosen live-in care. Sadly, we meet many family carers who have been under tremendous pressure and put their own needs to the side for a long time. It's wonderful to see an improvement in the whole family's health and well-being once we get the care plan and Vitale Care Professionals in place."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vitale Care's Clinical Nurse, Jo Morgan, explains, "As a family carer, it can be hard to find time for yourself, but it's important to prioritise your well-being during this journey. Having cared for family members myself and having over 30 years of experience in the health and care sector, I know how tough it can be. At Vitale, we have created some simple advice that we hope you'll find helpful. Here are my top ten recommendations. You can read the full guide here."

Vitale Care supports family carers

Carving out time for yourself may seem challenging, but it's crucial for your own mental and emotional well-being. You're not alone on this journey. Consider joining a support group for family carers in the Chichester area. Organisations like Carers Support West Sussex offer various support groups and events where you can connect with others who understand what you're going through. Understand that you can't do everything, and that's okay. Set realistic expectations for yourself and prioritise tasks based on importance. Don't hesitate to ask for help when needed. Our experienced team at Vitale can help. Call us, even if it's just for advice. Don't hesitate to reach out to mental health professionals for support. Services like Chichester Wellbeing offer a range of mental health support options, including counselling and therapy, tailored to the needs of individuals and families in the Chichester area. Caring for a loved one can be physically and emotionally demanding. Make sure to take regular breaks to recharge and rejuvenate. Understanding mental health concerns can empower you to provide better care, for your loved one and yourself. Mind West Sussex offers a wealth of information and support services tailored to the local community Stay informed about the resources available in and around Chichester to support both you and your loved one. Websites like West Sussex County Council's Adult Social Care have information about local support services, financial assistance, and more. Consider incorporating mindfulness practices into your daily routine, such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, or simply taking moments to appreciate the beauty around you Recognise and celebrate the small victories along the way. Remember that your physical health impacts your mental well-being.

Remember that you are worthy of care and support too. Your role as a family carer is invaluable, but it doesn't define your entire identity.