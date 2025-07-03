Coming soon to Queen Victoria Hospital: A new community diagnostic centre

Thanks to a major investment from NHS England and approved planning permission, we’re pleased to announce that a brand-new Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) will be built at Queen Victoria Hospital, with doors set to open in 2026.

This purpose-built facility will bring:

✅ Quicker access to diagnoses

✅ Shorter waits for treatment

✅ More services closer to home

Join us and find out more

A digital visualisation of the new Community Diagnostic Centre

We’re inviting local residents, patients, and anyone interested in the project to one of two public information sessions:

📅 Tuesday 22 July

📍 Education Centre (Location 40), Main Hospital Building

🕒 Session 1: 3:00–4:00pm

🕕 Session 2: 6:00–7:00pm

✔️ Meet our Estates Team and the appointed contractor

✔️ Learn about the project and the benefits to the community

✔️ Ask questions and share your thoughts

📧 Book Your Place

To help us plan, please RSVP by emailing [email protected] or calling 01342 414508. Let us know which session you’ll attend.

If you have any accessibility needs, please contact us in advance so we can support you.

Feel free to share this with friends, neighbours, and local groups who may be interested—we’d love to see you there!