Community Diagnostic Centres in Sussex deliver over 117,000 tests, reducing waiting lists

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

People in Sussex are receiving tests and scans more quickly thanks to the work of teams across Community Diagnostic Centres.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the start of the year, the centres across Sussex have collectively delivered 117,061 tests within our communities, bringing care closer to home for many people and reducing the time they need to wait.

This is above the aim for the centres this year, which was to offer 117,047 of tests and scans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community Diagnostic Centres are designed to offer a purpose-built, patient-friendly environment where a variety of essential diagnostic tests are offered, including x-rays, ECGs, ultrasound, MRI and CT scans. This comprehensive range of diagnostics plays a crucial role in the early detection and treatment of serious conditions such as cancer, heart disease, and lung disease.

NHS Logo

With nearly 92,000 tests already completed, these centres are making a significant impact on healthcare delivery in Sussex, offering quicker access to care and improving health outcomes for the community.

Reducing waiting lists is a key focus of NHS Sussex, as highlighted in its Improving Lives Together, which outlines both immediate and long-term priorities for enhancing local health and care services.

One of the key immediate priorities for this year is to reduce the time people are waiting for planned care, ensuring that people can receive the necessary operations and procedures more quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The success of the CDCs is central to this strategy, providing vital diagnostic services that help reduce patient wait times.

Interim Chief Medical Officer for NHS Sussex, Amy Dissanayake, said:

“Community Diagnostic Centres are at the centre of our efforts to reduce waiting times and ensure timely access to essential healthcare services.

“Community Diagnostic Centres provide greater access for patients who need tests to support critical care decisions, ultimately improving outcomes for all our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By offering these services closer to home for people across our communities, we’re not only enhancing the quality and efficiency of healthcare but also improving the overall patient experience and addressing health inequalities.”