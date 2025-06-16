Community representatives and councillors welcome ‘new era’ as Ringmer Swimming Pool reopens

Ringmer Swimming Pool has now officially reopened.

Community representatives, councillors, dignitaries, supporters and swimming pool users attended the event on Saturday, June 14.

Lewes District Council said Joyce Wiles and Angela Glaysher, who were on the original fundraising team that saw the pool built in 1981, cut the ceremonial ribbon.

The council said they continue to champion its benefits.

The official re-opening of Ringmer Swimming Pool on Saturday, June 14. Joyce Wiles (left) and Angela Glaysher cut the ribbon with Wave Active lifeguards

Councillor Johnny Denis, Cabinet Member for Tourism and Leisure, said: “It was wonderful to see Joyce and Angela officially open the pool and that so many other long-standing supporters joined us on such a great day for the Ringmer community. My thanks to everyone who made it possible.

“I appeal to everyone in Ringmer and surrounding towns and villages to come along and support this new era of swimming in the village. It’s going to need us all to sustain it so let’s make sure we are ambassadors for the pool and tell everyone to come along.”

Lewes District Council is now responsible for the pool’s operation and Wave Active are responsible for the day-to-day running of the facility. Visit waveactive.org to find out more.

