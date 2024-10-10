Concerns are being raised over a social prescribing health service in Crawley.

"The only thing that kept me sane, functional, and able to navigate this immense personal trauma was the support I received through my social prescribing service. Had it not been for the regular appointments with my SP, I would have been utterly lost. “I have not been able to get an appointment with my GP for six years. In that time, my SP has become my main point of contact for healthcare support. Without this service, I’m deeply concerned that many others, like myself, will be left to suffer in silence, with nowhere to turn. “Social prescribing has proven to be invaluable in easing the burden on primary care, A&E services, and walk-in centres. It’s a service that provides crucial, cost-effective support to those most in need. To cut it now would be a devastating mistake and a false economy.” The Crawley MP says he will investigate what is happening. He said: “I was involved in first introducing social prescribing to Crawley during my time as council leader, funding a trial roll-out across the town. It was on the basis of this successful trial that local NHS providers were persuaded to take on and fund the scheme directly.