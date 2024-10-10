Concerns over cuts to 'lifeline' Crawley health service
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Local resident Andrew Turner says that the service – which provides non-medical support for a range of issues including anxiety and depression – is currently planning cuts. And he’s calling on Crawley MP Peter Lamb to help.
Andrew says he’s deeply concerned. “The service has been a lifeline for me and countless others in our community,” he said. And in a letter to Mr Lamb, he adds: “At a time when I lost my mother, my partner, and discovered my brother was diagnosed with cancer, I found myself in an incredibly dark place.
"The only thing that kept me sane, functional, and able to navigate this immense personal trauma was the support I received through my social prescribing service. Had it not been for the regular appointments with my SP, I would have been utterly lost. “I have not been able to get an appointment with my GP for six years. In that time, my SP has become my main point of contact for healthcare support. Without this service, I’m deeply concerned that many others, like myself, will be left to suffer in silence, with nowhere to turn. “Social prescribing has proven to be invaluable in easing the burden on primary care, A&E services, and walk-in centres. It’s a service that provides crucial, cost-effective support to those most in need. To cut it now would be a devastating mistake and a false economy.” The Crawley MP says he will investigate what is happening. He said: “I was involved in first introducing social prescribing to Crawley during my time as council leader, funding a trial roll-out across the town. It was on the basis of this successful trial that local NHS providers were persuaded to take on and fund the scheme directly.
"The Department for Health does not play a role in such commissioning decisions, consequently any decision around the future of the scheme rests entirely with local NHS providers based upon whatever they believe will deliver the best health outcomes.
"As there does not currently appear to be any public information on changes to social prescribing in Crawley, I will be writing to local providers to discuss what their plans are for the service.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.