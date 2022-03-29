Arun district areas where Covid infections rose the fastest in the past week

They are also on the up in many neighbourhoods within the Chichester district

There were 570,550 positive cases in the UK in the week ending March 17, a huge 39 per cent jump on the week before.

It has affected nearly all areas. Some 366 of the UK’s 380 local authorities (96 per cent) saw cases rise in the past week, with two areas - Torridge in Devon and Burnley in Lancashire - seeing cases double.

The lifting of many restrictions, waning effectiveness of boosters and the spread of the highly contagious BA.2 ‘stealth Omicron’ variant have all been touted as potential reasons for rising infection rates.

At a regional level, Scotland still had the highest case rate in the week to March 17, at 1,619 cases per 100,000 residents.

This was followed by the South West, with 1,200 cases per 100,000 residents. The lowest case rate was in Wales, with 412 cases per 100,000 residents.

The figures include both positive PCR and lateral flow tests, except in Wales where only PCRs are counted.

They include people infected with Covid-19 for the first time as well as reinfections.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week beginning March 10 to 17

Here are the neighbourhoods in the Arun district with the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.

1. Selsey Selsey had 1068.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 147.8 per cent from the week before.

2. Milland and South Harting Milland and South Harting had 1127.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 109.7 per cent from the week before.

3. Dean, Lavant and Summersdale Dean, Lavant and Summersdale had 1400.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 91.5 per cent from the week before.

4. Fernhurst and Northchapel Fernhurst and Northchapel had 1480.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 91.5 per cent from the week before.