Arun district areas with highest Covid infections in the past week

There were 605,313 cases in the week ending March 24, just 6% higher than the week before - an indication that the latest wave may soon peak.

But this nationwide picture disguises huge regional variations.

At a regional level, the North East of England has seen case rates rise by a third (33 per cent) in just a week, to 775 cases per 100,000 residents.

The second highest weekly rise was in Yorkshire and the Humber, which saw case rates rise by a quarter (25 per cent) in a week, to 742 cases per 100,000 residents.

Scotland still had the highest overall case rate in the week to March 24, at 1,411 cases per 100,000 residents.

This was followed by the South West, with 1,292 cases per 100,000 residents. The lowest case rate was in Wales, with 460 cases per 100,000 residents - although in Wales, lateral flow test results are not counted in the case numbers.

The current BA.2 wave has seen case rates hit the second highest level in the pandemic so far, after the Omicron wave of the past winter.

Across the UK, hospitalisations are at about half the numbers seen at their peak, in January 2021, while the number of deaths is well below those seen before the vaccine rollout.

But high case rates, and the resulting absences, are still causing disruption in schools and hospitals.

The lifting of many restrictions, waning effectiveness of boosters and the spread of the highly contagious BA.2 ‘stealth Omicron’ variant have all been touted as potential reasons for the current wave.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to March 24

The figures include people infected with Covid-19 for the first time as well as reinfections.

Here are the neighbourhoods in the Arun district with the highest case rates right now.

1. Littlehampton West and River Littlehampton West and River had 1229.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 19.7 per cent from the week before. Photo Sales

2. Angmering South Angmering South had 955.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a drop of 14.5 per cent from the week before. Photo Sales

3. Yapton and Climping Yapton and Climping had 1122.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 2.8 per cent from the week before. Photo Sales

4. Westergate, Eastergate and Walberton Westergate, Eastergate and Walberton had 1112,2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a drop of 26.3 per cent from the week before. Photo Sales