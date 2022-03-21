Children aged 12 to 15 offered covid vaccinations at Chichester walk-in centre

Walk-in sessions for anyone aged 12 to 15 is able to attend the Northgate vaccination centre, with a consenting parent or carer, to receive a first or second vaccine in a bid to encourage more young people to come forward and get their Covid-19 jab.

The service is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday 8am to 3.45pm. Tuesday and Thursday midday to 7.45pm.

In West Sussex, 68.3 per cent of people aged between 12 and 15 have had at least one vaccination but a spokesman for the Sussex COVID-19 Vaccination Programme said that some have missed it as they had Covid-19 or they were in the 28 day period after a positive test.

Walk-in vaccine appointments have been made available for 12-15 year olds in Chichester

A spokesperson for the Sussex Covid-19 Vaccination Programme said: “We’re delighted to now be able to offer walk-in vaccinations to people aged between 12 and 15 at the Northgate vaccination service in Chichester.

“Many young people in West Sussex have already received their vaccines and the valuable protection they provide, but we know there are children who are yet to be vaccinated as they weren’t able to at the time of their school visit, there are children who have now decided to take up the offer, and there are children who are now due their second dose.

“By offering the vaccination in walk in sessions getting a jab has never been easier. Simply attend with a parent or carer who can provide consent and the whole experience will be really quick and easy.

“Vaccines remain our first line of defence against the virus – getting jabbed is one of the best ways we can protect ourselves and our communities as we learn to live with Covid-19.”

This move comes weeks before it is expected all five to 11-year-olds will be offered a Covid-19 vaccination. The roll out is due to start in April with children invited to attend GP led services, pharmacy services and the vaccination centre at Northgate to get their vaccination.

