Covid-19 cases drop again in Brighton and Hove

The number of new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Brighton and Hove has dropped by more than a quarter for the second successive week.
According to the latest figures from Brighton and Hove Council, in the seven days up to 26 February (based on data published on 3 March) there were 1346 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 in Brighton & Hove.
This is down 27.5 per cent on previous seven days
These figures are equivalent to a weekly rate of 461.4 per 100,000 residents, which is is still higher than the regional and national rate.
A spokesperson for Brighton and Hove CIty Council said: “Positive cases in the city have continued to fall again over the last week. While this is good news, we should remember that Covid is still circulating.
“As the remaining legal restrictions are removed we should think not only of ourselves, but also of others. There are sensible decisions we can all make to reduce our risk of catching and spreading COVID-19.
“Continuing to follow the public health advice is important to protect our families and communities, particularly those at the greatest risk of severe illness.”
