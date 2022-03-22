Covid: Arun district areas with highest coronavirus infections in the past week

There were 410,173 positive cases in the UK in the week ending 10 March, a 56 per cent rise from the week before.

At a regional level, Scotland had the highest case rate in the week to 10 March, at 1447.6 cases per 100,000 residents.

This was followed by Northern Ireland, with 842.7 cases per 100,000 residents.

The lowest case rate was in Wales, with 268.8 cases per 100,000 residents.

The figures include both positive PCR and lateral flow tests.

They include people infected with Covid-19 for the first time as well as reinfections.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week from March 3 to March 10.

Here are the neighbourhoods in the Arun district with the highest case rates right now.

1. Wick and Toddington Wick and Toddington had 933.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 67.2 per cent from the week before.

2. Angmering North, Patching and Findon Angmering North, Patching and Findon had 921.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 3.9 per cent from the week before.

3. Westergate, Eastergate and Walberton Westergate, Eastergate and Walberton had 895.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 98 per cent from the week before.

4. Yapton and Climping Yapton and Climping had 846 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 150 per cent from the week before.