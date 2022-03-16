Covid: Eastbourne areas with highest coronavirus infections in the past week

There were 410,173 positive cases in the UK in the week ending March 10, a 56 per cent rise from the week before.

At a regional level, Scotland had the highest case rate in the week to March 10, at 1447.6 cases per 100,000 residents.

This was followed by Northern Ireland, with 842.7 cases per 100,000 residents.

The lowest case rate was in Wales, with 268.8 cases per 100,000 residents.

The figures include both positive PCR and lateral flow tests.

They include people infected with covid-19 for the first time as well as reinfections.

At neighbourhood level, covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to March 10.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Eastbourne with the highest case rates.

1. St Anthony's Hill had 1,126.6 covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 124.4 per cent from the week before.

2. Upperton had 1,105.4 covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 45.3 per cent from the week before.

3. Old Town and Motcombe had 1,031.6 covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 157.6 per cent from the week before.

4. Hampden Park North had 986.5 covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 54 per cent from the week before.