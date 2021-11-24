Hailsham medical centre wins Wealden Hero Award
A medical centre in Hailsham has been recognised for its work through the pandemic with the Wealden Hero Award.
The MP for Wealden presented the Quintin Medical Centre with the award.
It was one of three surgeries in Hailsham giving out the Covid-19 vaccine. The centre delivered the jab to over 7,500 patients from Hailsham and the surrounding areas, while also maintaining normal working hours, ensuring that routine medical services could continue.
Michelle Pope, practice logistics manager, and Fiona Warner, practice finance manager, said, “We are so proud to have received the Wealden Hero Award! The vaccine rollout was a mammoth task, but a fantastic undertaking to be part of.
“The whole team at Quintin Medical Centre agreed that delivering this vital, life-saving jab to local residents and knowing that they and their loved ones were protected from the virus was one of the highlights of our careers. Thank you to the whole team!”
Nusrat Ghani said, “I am incredibly grateful to the fantastic team at Quintin Medical Centre for their dedication and teamwork to deliver the vaccine to Hailsham residents.
“Our GP practices have done a tremendous job in adapting to accommodate routine services as well as the fantastic vaccine rollout, and the professionalism and devotion of all medical teams and volunteers across Wealden are reflected in the huge amount of positive feedback from local patients who wrote to me about their experience receiving the jab locally. Well done!”