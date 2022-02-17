There were 430,806 new cases in the week ending February 10, a 28 per cent fall on the number seen the week before.

The figures include both positive PCR and lateral flow tests.

They include people who have been reinfected with Covid-19 in England, Wales and Northern Ireland but do not yet count reinfections in Scotland.

At a regional level, Northern Ireland had the highest case rate in the week to February 10, at 1227.1 cases per 100,000 residents.

This was followed by the South West of England, with 824.1 cases per 100,000 residents.

The lowest case rate was in Wales, with 337.4 cases per 100,000 residents.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week beginning February 3 to February 10.

Here are the neighbourhoods in the Chichester district with the highest case rates right now.

1. Stockbridge and Fishbourne had 1448.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 21.9 per cent from the week before. Photo Sales

2. College Lane and Oaklands had 1252.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a drop of 16.3 per cent from the week before. Photo Sales

3. Fernhurst and Northchapel had 1196.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a drop 27.3 per cent from the week before. Photo Sales

4. Tangmere, Mundham and Hunston had 1082.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a drop of 16.4 per cent from the week before. Photo Sales