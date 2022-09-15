Over 65s can now book their Covid booster in West Sussex
People aged 65 and over in West Sussex can now book their autumn Covid booster through the national booking system.
The NHS Covid vaccine service is also now offering appointments to carers and pregnant women, with bookings able to be made online at: nhs.uk/covidvaccine or over the phone by calling 119. People aged 75 and over, the severely immunosuppressed, and frontline health and care workers have been able to book their latest booster dose since last Wednesday – with appointments starting from today. As with previous campaigns, those most at risk will be called forward first, with people able to book in online or through 119 as long as it has been three months since their last dose.
Chief primary care officer Amy Galea said: “There is no room for complacency in keeping Covid-19 on the backfoot, and this autumn booster will help protect those most at risk. Those aged 65 and over, pregnant women and carers are now able to get their jab. If you are one of those eligible, it is as important as ever to get your next dose, so please do come forward as soon as possible.”
Those eligible for an autumn booster over the comings weeks, include over 50s, those with a weakened immune system and housebound people and pregnant women, in line with guidance set out by the JCVI.
Those with weakened immune systems are already able to self-declare and attend walk-ins to make getting the extra protection as easy as possible. Health and care workers can also book through national booking services.
From this month, NHS Sussex is also rolling out this year’s flu vaccine, with eligible people able to get their flu and COVID jab at the same time depending on local system arrangements. Those who are eligible can book their Autumn COVID booster at one of the following vaccination sites in West Sussex:
Adur
Lancing Parish Hall
Northbourne Medical Centre
Arun
Angmering Medical Centre
Bognor Medical Centre
Westcourt Medical Practice
Dexters Pharmacy, Bognor Regis
Chichester
Northgate VC
Riverbank Medical Centre
Ashington Pharmacy, Pulborough
Kamsons Pharmacy – Chichester
Pharmacy Link – Chichester
Midhurst Pharmacy
Crawley
Leacroft Medical Practice
Pound Hill Medical Group
Saxonbrook Medical Centre
Kamsons Pharmacy – Broadfield
Horsham
Holbrook Surgery
Pulborough Medical Group
The Glebe Surgery
Mid Sussex
Clair Hall
Day Lewis Pharmacy – East Grinstead
Worthing
Durrington Health Centre
St Lawrence Surgery
Strand Medical Group