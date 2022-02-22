South Downs MP says scrapping Covid restrictions is ‘sensible’

The Prime Minister announced yesterday that from February 24 the Government will remove the legal requirement to self-isolate following a positive test.

He also announced that the Government will no longer ask fully vaccinated close contacts of a positive Covid-19 case to test daily.

Andrew Griffith said that although free testing will end for most people, testing will be available for at-risk groups and that people were still being encouraged to adopt safer behaviours to reduce the risk of infection.

South Downs MP Andrew Griffith says scrapping Covid regulations is 'sensible'

He added: “I am pleased that the Government has taken this sensible and timely decision to remove the legal requirement to self-isolate.

“The latest data shows that, thanks to our world-leading vaccination programme and development of ground-breaking treatments, Covid-19 no longer poses the risk it once did.

“Although the global pandemic is not yet over, I am glad that we are able to exercise personal responsibility in protecting ourselves against Covid-19, with this decision marking a landmark moment in our fight against the virus.”