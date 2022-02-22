South Downs MP says scrapping Covid restrictions is ‘sensible’

The Prime Minister announced yesterday that from February 24 the Government will remove the legal requirement to self-isolate following a positive test.
He also announced that the Government will no longer ask fully vaccinated close contacts of a positive Covid-19 case to test daily.
Andrew Griffith said that although free testing will end for most people, testing will be available for at-risk groups and that people were still being encouraged to adopt safer behaviours to reduce the risk of infection.
He added: “I am pleased that the Government has taken this sensible and timely decision to remove the legal requirement to self-isolate.
“The latest data shows that, thanks to our world-leading vaccination programme and development of ground-breaking treatments, Covid-19 no longer poses the risk it once did.
“Although the global pandemic is not yet over, I am glad that we are able to exercise personal responsibility in protecting ourselves against Covid-19, with this decision marking a landmark moment in our fight against the virus.”
