Storm Eunice: Sussex covid vaccination centres close

Vaccination clinics have been closed today

It comes after The Met Office issued a Red weather warning due to extremely strong winds, expected when Storm Eunice hits our region until at least 3pm today.

The vaccination centre in Northgate carpark, Chichester as well as the centre in Churchill Square in Brighton have been closed and those people with appointments are being contacted.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NHS Sussex Commissioners said health services would still being provided for those in need, including GP and hospital appointments.

In a statement it said: “The storm is predicted to cause significant disruption and possible dangerous conditions, and the NHS in Sussex is working with partners in the community as steps are taken to maintain our essential services.

“As storm Eunice brings very strong winds across Sussex, health services are still being provided for those in need, including GP and hospital appointments. Anyone unable to travel safely to attend an appointment with the NHS or a GP, is asked to get in touch to let them know as early as possible.

“Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust is contacting patients with appointments or home visits planned for today that have been affected by the disruption from the storm, and has moved face appointments are being moved to virtual where possible.

“Due to the hazardous conditions on the roads, their staff are not travelling to non-essential appointments until 3pm, however, community visits will continue all day for clinically critical care, such as time-sensitive medication administration and end of life care.”

“University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust (UHSussex) and East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust outpatient clinics will be running as normal today, and will also continue to provide outpatient clinics at satellite and mobile units throughout the day. They are asking people to attend appointments (following the instructions in appointment letters) if happy to and able to travel safely. Anyone who does not wish to attend, or has any concerns, is asked to contact the number on their appointment letter.