There were 430,806 new cases in the week ending February 10, a 28 per cent fall on the number seen the week before.

The figures include both positive PCR and lateral flow tests.

They include people who have been reinfected with Covid-19 in England, Wales and Northern Ireland but do not yet count reinfections in Scotland.

At a regional level, Northern Ireland had the highest case rate in the week to February 10, at 1227.1 cases per 100,000 residents.

This was followed by the South West of England, with 824.1 cases per 100,000 residents.

The lowest case rate was in Wales, with 337.4 cases per 100,000 residents.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week beginning February 3 to February 10.

Here are the neighbourhoods in the Arun district with the highest case rates right now.

1. Wick and Toddington had 1253.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 31.5 per cent from the week before.

2. Littlehampton West and River had 1229.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 7.1 per cent from the week before.

3. Angmering South had 1108.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 15.9 per cent from the week before.

4. Angmering North, Patching and Findon had 1087.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 15.7 per cent from the week before.