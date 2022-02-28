There were 320,341 positive cases in the week ending February 17, a 26 per cent fall from the week before.

It is the lowest number since November 30 last year.

At a regional level, Northern Ireland had the highest case rate in the week to February 17, at 975.4 cases per 100,000 residents.

This was followed by Scotland, with 789 cases per 100,000 residents.

The lowest case rate was in Wales, with 241.5 cases per 100,000 residents.

The figures include both positive PCR and lateral flow tests.

They include people who have been reinfected with Covid-19 in England, Wales and Northern Ireland but do not yet count reinfections in Scotland.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week ending February 17

Here are the neighbourhoods in the Chichester district with the highest case rates right now.

1. Fernhurst and Northchapel had 1091.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a drop 8.8 per cent from the week before. Photo Sales

2. Westbourne and Funtington had 843.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 3.1 per cent from the week before. Photo Sales

3. Tangmere, Mundham and Hunston had 768.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a drop of 29.1 per cent from the week before. Photo Sales

4. Ifold and Wisborough Green had 739.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a fall of 16.7 per cent from the week before. Photo Sales