Northern Ireland and Scotland have case rates five times higher than in Wales, official figures show.

There were 254,392 positive cases in the UK in the week ending February 24, a 22% fall from the week before.

But there are 20 council areas across the UK which saw cases rise in the past week, 16 of them in Scotland.

At a regional level, Northern Ireland had the highest case rate in the week to February 24, at 855.1 cases per 100,000 residents.

This was followed by Scotland, with 828.8 cases per 100,000 residents.

The lowest case rate was in Wales, with 162.5 cases per 100,000 residents.

The figures include both positive PCR and lateral flow tests.

They include people infected with Covid-19 for the first time as well as reinfections.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to February 24.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Crawley with the biggest drops in case rates in the past week.

Maidenbower East and Worth Maidenbower East and Worth had 546 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a drop of 47.5% from the week before.

Manor Royal and Northgate Manor Royal and Northgate had 338.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a drop of 55.2% from the week before.

Pound Hill Pound Hill had 398.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a drop of 47.2% from the week before.

Ifield and Gossops Green Ifield and Gossops Green had 367 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a drop of 50.8% from the week before.