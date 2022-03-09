They are also on the up in eight neighbourhoods within Crawley.

There were 260,691 positive cases in the UK in the week ending March 3, a 2% increase on the week before.

Some 186 of the UK’s local authority areas (49%) saw cases rise in the past week, with East Ayrshire in Scotland seeing a surge of 83.4%.

The lifting of many restrictions, waning effectiveness of boosters and the spread of the highly contagious BA.2 ‘stealth Omicron’ variant have all been touted as potential reasons for rising infection rates.

At a regional level, Scotland had the highest case rate in the week to March 3, at 969.4 cases per 100,000 residents.

This was followed by Northern Ireland, with 790.2 cases per 100,000 residents. The lowest case rate was in Wales, with 182.8 cases per 100,000 residents.

The figures include both positive PCR and lateral flow tests, except in Wales where only PCRs are counted.

They include people infected with Covid-19 for the first time as well as reinfections.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to March 3.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Crawley with the biggest rises and drops in case rates in the past week.

1. Pound Hill Pound Hill had 646.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 62,2% from the week before.

2. Ewhurst and West Green Ewhurst and West Green had 632.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 74.2% from the week before.

3. Langley Green and Gatwick Airport Langley Green and Gatwick Airport had 615 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 29.3% from the week before.

4. Three Bridges Three Bridges had 532.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 59.3% from the week before.