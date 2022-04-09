Well-known Worthing grandfather honoured on London’s Covid Memorial Wall as wife joins campaign to make memorial permanent

Simon Brodrick, 68, is one of thousands of names included on National Covid Memorial Wall in London. Families of the victims gathered at the memorial on Tuesday, March 29 to mark its first anniversary.

Simon was a well-known face in the town – a lifelong resident, he was the head of estates and facilities at Greater Brighton Metropolitan College, formerly Northbrook, for 26 years. He had three children and two grandchildren.

Simon contracted Covid-19 on New Year’s Eve in 2020. He died on February 7, less than a month after being taken into Worthing Hospital.

His wife, Donna, said: "The loss was devastating. He's got children and grandchildren and was a friend and family member to many."

To 'keep the memories alive', Simon's name was added in 'the many hearts' on the Covid wall in the capital.

"This means so much to us as a family and other families," Donna added.

Along with other grieving families, Donna walked from the poignant memorial to Downing Street, where they handed over a petition to make the memorial permanent.

Donna Brodrick, pictured with Worthing West MP Sir Peter Bottomley, wants the Covid wall in London to remain permanent to honour her husband, Simon and another victims. Photo: @PBottomleyMP

There she met with Sir Peter Bottomley, MP for Worthing West.

He wrote on Twitter: "I joined bereaved families at the @CovidMemorialUK, honouring the 186,094 people who have died of Covid-19.

"Alongside campaigners and Afzal Khan MP, we delivered a petition of over 100,000 signatures to Downing Street calling for the monument to be made permanent.

"I met with Donna Brodrick, a Worthing resident, who was there to remember her husband who tragically lost his life to Covid-19. We celebrate his life and recognise that he lives on through her.

Along with other grieving families, Donna walked from the poignant memorial to Downing Street, where they handed over a petition to make the memorial permanent. Photo: @PBottomleyMP

"We know that there is deep support across the house and across the country. I see no reason why it should not remain.

"It would be right that the Prime Minister acknowledge this and the grief so many would feel were the memorial not to be made permanent."

With her family, Donna, a key worker who worked to support the community during the pandemic, raised money, in Simon's memory, for nurses in the intensive care unit at Worthing Hospital

She also set up a Facebook group for families affected by Covid.

Simon Brodrick, 68, is one of thousands of names included on National Covid Memorial Wall in London. Families of the victims gathered at the memorial on Tuesday, March 29 to mark its first anniversary. Photo: @PBottomleyMP