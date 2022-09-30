The booster programme went live September 7 and so far more than 116,748 booster vaccines have been given out across Sussex since the autumn programme started. A spokesperson for NHS Sussex said: “Covid-19 is still with us and people can still become very ill. Having your booster will ensure you continue to have the best protection against Coronavirus through the winter months. If you are one of those eligible, it is as important as ever to get your next dose, so please do come forward as soon as possible. As well as protecting you and the people around you, vaccination also helps the NHS by reducing the number of people that are likely to get seriously ill from catching a virus and needing to go to hospital. Vaccinations are rigorously tested to the highest safety standards.”

Who can get it?

People aged 65 years and older, residents in care homes for older people, those aged five years and over in a clinical risk group and health and social care staff will be offered the booster this autumn. A booster will also be offered to front-line health and social care staff, those who care for vulnerable individuals and families of individuals with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women. In the coming weeks, people aged 50 to 64 years old who are not in any of these groups will also be able to get an autumn booster vaccination.

Covid boosters in West Sussex: When and where you can get the booster (Photo by Jacob King - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

When can I get it?

The booster is being given out now so when you’re eligible, you can book your appointment. You should be offered an appointment between September and December, with those at highest risk being called in first. You should have your booster at least three months after your last dose of the vaccine.

Where can I get it?

There are no walk-in vaccination sessions for the autumn booster. If you need your first/second/third jab, you can view walk-in vaccination centres here.

Lancing: Lancing Parish Hall

Shoreham: Northbourne Medical Centre

Worthing: Durrington Health Centre / St Lawrence Surgery / Strand Medical Group

Arun: Angmering Medical Centre / Bognor Medical Centre / Dexters Pharmacy, Bognor Regis / Westcourt Medical Practice

Chichester district: Northgate vaccination centre / Riverbank Medical Centre / Ashington Pharmacy, Pulborough / Kamsons Pharmacy, Chichester / Pharmacy Link, Chichester / Midhurst Pharmacy

Crawley district: Leacroft Medical Practice / Pound Hill Medical Group / Saxonbrook Medical Centre / Kamsons Pharmacy, Broadfield

Horsham district: Holbrook Surgery / Pulborough Medical Group / The Glebe Surgery

Mid-Sussex district: Clair Hall, Haywards Heath / Day Lewis Pharmacy, East Grinstead

How can I book it?

People able to book in online or through 119 as long as it has been three months since their last dose.

What about the flu jab?

Some people are eligible for both the flu and the Covid-19 booster vaccines. If you are offered both vaccines, it's safe to have them at the same time. Find out if you’re eligible for the flu vaccine here.