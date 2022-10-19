Newtons Practice at The Health Centre in Heath Road received ‘Good’ ratings for all key categories – Safe, Effective, Caring, Responsive and Well-led – while Walstead Place Care Home in Scaynes Hill Road received an ‘Outstanding’ for Well-led and ‘Good’ ratings for all other categories.

Walstead Place Care Home provides nursing care and support for up to 45 people, and the unannounced inspection took place on July 28.

The CQC report said: “The registered manager and dedicated and enthusiastic staff demonstrated an excellent commitment to enabling people to live well and grow old with dignity.”

Walstead Place Care Home in Scaynes Hill Road, Haywards Heath. Picture: Google Street View

The report said the registered manager had developed ‘innovative and effective systems’ to promote people’s health and wellbeing, calling the service ‘inclusive, educational and empowering’.

It said care plans focused on people’s specific needs and the well-trained staff were protected from discrimination and abuse. Health and safety were also monitored, and staff always wore appropriate personal protective equipment.

The announced inspection of Newtons Practice took place on June 20.

The CQC report said it was carried out following ‘an outstanding breach of regulation in relation to which a warning notice was served following our last review’ (July 2021).

They said: “The provider had not ensured the proper and safe management of medicines. In particular, they had not ensured patients prescribed high risk medicines received blood tests in line with national clinical guidelines.”

The provider was also asked to improve the recording of authorisations on patient group directions (PGDs).

The recent report said: “The practice provided care in a way that kept patients safe and protected them from avoidable harm. For example, the practice had taken steps to ensure high risk medicines were monitored in accordance with national guidelines. Staff were supported by up-to-date PGDs.”

A Newtons spokesperson said: “Newtons is pleased and proud to have retained a CQC rating of ‘good’ following what have been a difficult couple of years working through both the pandemic and a national shortage of GPs.”