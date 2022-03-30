There were 605,313 cases in the week ending March 24, just 6% higher than the week before - an indication that the latest wave may soon peak.

But this nationwide picture disguises huge regional variations.

At a regional level, the North East of England has seen case rates rise by a third (33%) in just a week, to 775 cases per 100,000 residents.

The second highest weekly rise was in Yorkshire and the Humber, which saw case rates rise by a quarter (25%) in a week, to 742 cases per 100,000 residents.

Scotland still had the highest overall case rate in the week to March 24, at 1,411 cases per 100,000 residents.

This was followed by the South West, with 1,292 cases per 100,000 residents. The lowest case rate was in Wales, with 460 cases per 100,000 residents - although in Wales, lateral flow test results are not counted in the case numbers.

The current BA.2 wave has seen case rates hit the second highest level in the pandemic so far, after the Omicron wave of the past winter.

Across the UK, hospitalisations are at about half the numbers seen at their peak, in January 2021, while the number of deaths is well below those seen before the vaccine rollout.

But high case rates, and the resulting absences, are still causing disruption in schools and hospitals.

The lifting of many restrictions, waning effectiveness of boosters and the spread of the highly contagious BA.2 ‘stealth Omicron’ variant have all been touted as potential reasons for the current wave.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to March 24.

The figures include people infected with Covid-19 for the first time as well as reinfections.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Crawley with the highest case rates right now.

Crawley overall has seen a drop of -10.3%, with 1027 new cases based on tests from March 18 and 24 with a case of rate 913.1.

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK

1. Pound Hill Pound Hill had 1196.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 35.4% from the week before. Photo Sales

2. Langley Green and Gatwick Airport Langley Green and Gatwick Airport had 905.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 23.8% from the week before. Photo Sales

3. Three Bridges Three Bridges had 903.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 10.6% from the week before. Photo Sales

4. Ewhurst and West Green Ewhurst and West Green had 960.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 9.3% from the week before. Photo Sales