Crawley MP Henry Smith calls for world-class radiotherapy in the UK

Ahead of World Cancer Day on February 4 2023, Henry Smith MP has joined Radiotherapy UK and the #CatchUpWithCancer campaign in Parliament to reiterate his support for enhanced radiotherapy care.

Bryan Robson OBE and Henry Smith MP

Henry said: “I’m grateful to Radiotherapy UK and the #CatchUpWithCancer campaign coming to Parliament this week as we highlight the importance for cancer patients to be treated quickly.

“I was delighted to meet Bryan Robson OBE, former captain of England and Manchester United, who said he owed his live to radiotherapy as part of his cancer treatment.

“As Crawley MP and a proud Vice Chair of the Radiotherapy All-Party Parliamentary Group this is an issue I’ll continue to pursue with the Department of Health & Social Care.”

At the event, parliamentarians heard about the latest cancer waiting time data and the benefits that radiotherapy can offer.