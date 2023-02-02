Crawley MP Henry Smith calls for world-class radiotherapy in the UK

Henry said: “I’m grateful to Radiotherapy UK and the #CatchUpWithCancer campaign coming to Parliament this week as we highlight the importance for cancer patients to be treated quickly.
“I was delighted to meet Bryan Robson OBE, former captain of England and Manchester United, who said he owed his live to radiotherapy as part of his cancer treatment.
“As Crawley MP and a proud Vice Chair of the Radiotherapy All-Party Parliamentary Group this is an issue I’ll continue to pursue with the Department of Health & Social Care.”
At the event, parliamentarians heard about the latest cancer waiting time data and the benefits that radiotherapy can offer.
In England, the Government has set a target of no more than 15 per cent of cancer patients waiting longer than the recommended 62 day wait between the date the hospital receives an urgent referral for suspected cancer and the start of the treatment.