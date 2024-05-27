Crawley Wellbeing offering free blood pressure checks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crawley Wellbeing is offering free blood pressure checks to people who live and work in Crawley.

Trained Crawley Wellbeing staff can carry out the simple check in a range of locations throughout the town, including the Wellbeing Hub at K2 Crawley or in the mobile unit in Queens Square, Bewbush, Broadfield and Langley Green.

Crawley Wellbeing’s friendly advisors can also visit community groups and can give advice and support on maintaining a healthy blood pressure and heart.

Councillor Chris Mullins, Cabinet member for Leisure and Wellbeing at Crawley Borough Council, had his blood pressure checked in the mobile unit in Queens Square.

He said: “It takes a few minutes to have this vital check carried out. It’s simple and painless and I’d urge everyone to take advantage of these free blood pressure checks.”

Cardiovascular disease is the second most common cause of premature death in England after cancer and affects seven million people. One in four premature deaths are caused by cardiovascular disease.

High blood pressure significantly increases the risk of having a heart attack or stroke but early detection and treatment can help people live longer, healthier lives.