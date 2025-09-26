Crowborough care home receives ‘good’ rating from CQC

A care home in Crowborough has received a ‘good’ overall rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

St Anthony in Church Road received ‘good’ ratings for all categories: safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

The comprehensive assessment was carried out between June 17 and 25, 2025, and the report can be seen at www.cqc.org.uk.

The CQC said this service provides support to younger adults and people living with learning disabilities or autistic spectrum disorder, as well as people with physical disabilities. The residential care home provides accommodation to up to 29 people.

The report said: “The service was set in a large property in a rural setting. Laid out over three floors, people had the freedom to move around the service as they wished. There were opportunities for people to socialise and spend time with other people or if they preferred, they could spend time in their rooms. People lived safely at the service, supported by a staffing team that were fully trained and who had been safely recruited into the service.”

The report said staff knew how to minimise risk and safeguarding issues, and said the service was clean with personal protective equipment (PPE) being used appropriately and medicines stored and administered safely. It said people’s support needs were assessed before they moved into the service, which were reviewed regularly.

The report also said people’s independence was encouraged with residents being able to make their own decisions about their daily lives. It said some were supported with complex decisions, while mental capacity assessments that were ‘decision specific’ were in place. Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards (DoLS) were in place as well.

It said: “Staff treated people with kindness and respect. Staff welfare and support were respected by the registered manager and staff told us they felt supported. Care was person centred and people had a variety of ways that they could communicate, supported by a staff team that knew them well.”

The report added that people at St Anthony were able to engage in ‘whatever activities they chose’.

It said: “The registered manager had worked at the service for several years and had a clear vision of the future of the service with people’s care and supporting them to lead their best lives, at the centre of future plans.”

The service is provided and run by Avens Ltd.