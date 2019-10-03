Crowborough doctor shortlisted for national award

A Crowborough doctor has been shortlisted for the national Our Health Heroes Award.

Dr Emma Worrell is a principal prosthetist at Queen Victoria Hospital with 30 years of experience and has been put forward for the Clinical Support Worker of The Year award.

The award recognises significant contributions to high-quality healthcare.

Judges were very interested in Emma’s research into outcomes for people using an artificial eye.

Emma started the study due to a lack of up-to-date literature.

She said: “Our work on prosthetic eyes is very much a team effort; I am lucky enough to work with an expert and enthusiastic team of prosthetists.”

The study, which includes feedback from more than 1,000 people, featured on Radio 4’s Inside Health programme and will inform best practice.

Steve Jenkin, chief executive at Queen Victoria Hospital, said: “We are delighted that Emma has been shortlisted for this national award. She is passionate about her work and making a difference.

“The patients she works with have often had traumatic, life changing events and her calm and caring manner are central to the bond she builds and the trust she inspires.”

You can vote for Emma, and others shortlisted for the awards, until October 11 at {skillsforhealth.org.uk/ohh-2019/clinical-support-worker-of-the-year-2019 |This link}