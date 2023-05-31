Council plans to create a new ‘health, wellbeing and cultural hub’ in Newhaven town centre are set to go in front of district planners next week.

On Wednesday (June 7), Lewes District Council’s planning committee is set to consider proposals to carry out a range of alterations and extensions to the former Co-operative and Peacocks buildings in Newhaven Square.

The proposed works would transform the buildings into a new home for both the Quayside GP Practice and Wave Leisure, with the new facility described as a “health, wellbeing and cultural hub”.

In a report to be considered by the committee, a council planning officer said: “The most significant alterations included within the proposal would be made to [the former Co-op] which is a large, deep, and imposing former supermarket building that includes large sections of relatively featureless and unengaging facades and has poor internal access to natural light due to the width and depth of the building as well as a lack of windows and openings.

“The proposed works would introduce new windows and openings on all elevations, making the building a significantly more welcoming presence when seen within the town centre street scene and providing improved natural surveillance of the town centre, which would act as a deterrent to crime and anti-social behaviour.

“It is considered that these benefits would combine to encourage members of the public to use this part of the town centre more frequently and to spend more time there.”

While recommended for approval, planning officers note that part of the site (specifically the former Co-op) has been allocated as part of a wider housing site. This wider site, which also includes Seahaven Swim and Fitness Centre and the Dacre Road and Lower Place car parks, is expected to provide at least 110 new homes.

However, planning officers say the works would not prejudice any future development of the site and could in fact pave the way by removing some of the existing barriers.

The scheme is going before the committee because the application has been submitted by the council itself. At time of publication, it has attracted no objections from either local organisations or residents.