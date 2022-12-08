Defibrillator installed at Southwick Cricket Club Pavilion thanks to great community effort

Robina Baine, a Labour councillor for Southwick Green on Adur District Council , brought the club together with the family of John and Florrie Moore, who had enjoyed cricket at the green for many years and had a passing wish to contribute back to the community.

Speaking of the new defibrillator, club secretary Mark Broxup said: "The pavilion has been a central point in Southwick events for many years and whilst we hope it will not be in demand, its existence is a comfort to many. The club has also sent a number of its volunteers on first aid training courses on its correct use and we are grateful to Karl Tilling of Brighton Fire Alarms for free installation."