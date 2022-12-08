Defibrillator installed at Southwick Cricket Club Pavilion thanks to great community effort

Robina Baine, a Labour councillor for Southwick Green on Adur District Council, brought the club together with the family of John and Florrie Moore, who had enjoyed cricket at the green for many years and had a passing wish to contribute back to the community.
Speaking of the new defibrillator, club secretary Mark Broxup said: "The pavilion has been a central point in Southwick events for many years and whilst we hope it will not be in demand, its existence is a comfort to many. The club has also sent a number of its volunteers on first aid training courses on its correct use and we are grateful to Karl Tilling of Brighton Fire Alarms for free installation."