These events tell people about the local support available for those living with dementia, as well as their families and carers.

The Haywards Heath event is on Thursday, May 19 (10am- 3pm), at Lamb House, 2 Kleinwort Close, Butlers Green Road.

It is being held in partnership with Apetito, Carers Support West Sussex, Tapestry Day Club, Care UK and Tu Vida.

Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove, is holding a dementia event in Haywards Heath this week

Charlie Rayner, Daybreak dementia services manager from Age UK WSBH, said: “Many people living with dementia have seen a decline in their condition during the pandemic.

"We want them, their families and carers to know that there’s a whole range of support available and they don’t have to suffer in silence.

"The coffee and cake is on us, so if dementia is having an impact on your life, why not pop in to your nearest event and find out how we could help you?”

Another event is on Wednesday, May 18 (10am-3pm) at Eastbrook Manor / Shark Park Cafeì, Fishersgate Hall, Portslade, in partnership with Alzheimer’s Society, Apetito, Home Instead, Independent Lives, St Vincent’s and Carers Support West Sussex.

There is a Bognor Regis event on Friday, May 20 (10am-3pm), at Laburnum Centre, Lyon Street. This is in partnership with Apetito, Carers Support West Sussex, Tu Vida and West Sussex Mind.

Age UK WSBH offers a range of services for people living with dementia and their carers. These include the Daybreak service which runs social days and activities.