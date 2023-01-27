Drop-in sessions on child mental health by Eastbourne charity

A charity is running monthly drop-in sessions on mental health in Eastbourne.

Victoria Medical Centre has announced a new partnership with local charity, Holding Space. The new partnership will see Holding Space running a drop-in session at the newly opened Room 201 in Foundry, which can be found in the station-end of the Beacon.

Holding Space will be offering parent and carer drop-in sessions on the first Tuesday of every month between 9.30am-1.30pm for people concerned about a child’s mental health. The sessions will provide a safe and confidential space specifically for parents and carers whose children are struggling with their mental health.

Holding Space is a Sussex based family mental health support charity, providing parent/carer peer support to families across East Sussex. They provide a safe space for parents and carers to come together, to support one another, and know that they are not alone.

Room 201 opened at the end of 2022, after the team at Victoria Medical Centre noticed a gap in the market for those looking for easily accessible mental health advice. The aim of Room 201 is to provide help and support for any individual with health or wellbeing anxieties and the new partnership with Holding Space is the next step in bringing this vision to life. More on that here.

Hansa Raja-Jones, founder of Holding Space, said: “We are thrilled to be working with the team at Victoria Medical Centre and are grateful for the opportunity to use this amazing space to continue the work we do in supporting families in Eastbourne.

“We invite any parents or carers who are concerned about a child’s mental health to join us and our trained volunteers on the first Tuesday of the month for an informal coffee and a chat and be surrounded by others in a similar position and know that you are not alone.”

The first Holding Space session will be held on Tuesday February 7. Find out more here.