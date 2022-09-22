East Grinstead hospital's drop-in careers and recruitment event

So whether you are an A-level or higher education student interested in a clinical career at QVH in East Grinstead or elsewhere in the NHS, or are already qualified and want to see what options are available, this event is for you.

The interactive event will include a chance to speak to members of a variety of our clinical teams, virtual tours of departments and a chance to see simulation training in action!

Staff you can meet on the night include:

Queen Victoria Hospital in East Grinstead. Pic Steve Robards SR2101121

· Clinical Nurses Specialists

· Emergency Nurse Practitioners

· Healthcare Support Workers

· Medical staff

· Nurses

· Occupational Therapists

· Pharmacists

· Physiotherapists

· Psychological Therapies

· Radiologists

· Sleep Technicians

· Theatre Practitioners.

QVH provides life-changing reconstructive surgery, burns care and rehabilitation services for people who have been injured through accidents or illness.

Its world-leading clinical teams provide specialist surgery and non-surgical treatment for people across the south east and beyond. Specialisms include conditions of the hands and eyes, head and neck cancer and skin cancer, reconstructive breast surgery, maxillofacial surgery and prosthetics.

The hospital also runs a minor injuries unit, therapies services and a sleep service.

QVH is a centre of excellence, with an international reputation for pioneering advanced techniques and treatments. Its national survey results are amongst the best in the country and its feedback from patients highlights how highly regarded the hospital and its staff are.