East Sussex family want answers from inquest after mother-of-five dies

The Uckfield family of a mother-of-five whose body was found near Beachy Head have asked lawyers to get answers for them.

Legal and financial advisors Irwin Mitchell said Nicolette McCarthy, 46, who had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, had been a patient at Woodlands Centre in St Leonards-on-Sea for 20 days.

They said Nicolette, who was a midwifery matron at Crowborough Birthing Centre, was admitted to the centre on August 30, 2023, as a voluntary patient after her mental health deteriorated. They said she then was detained under the Mental Health Act on September 6.

But Irwin Mitchell said Nicolette was granted permission to leave the ward for ‘a 15-minute unescorted smoking break’ on the afternoon of September 19 when she went missing. They said her body was discovered shortly after near Beachy Head 20 miles away.

The Uckfield family of Nicolette McCarthy have asked lawyers to get answers after her body was found near Beachy Head

Thomas Riis-Bristow, the medical negligence lawyer at Irwin Mitchell who is representing Nicolette’s family, said: “Scott and the rest of Nicolette’s family remain devastated by her tragic death and the circumstances surrounding it. Understandably they continue to have a number of concerns. While nothing can bring Nicolette back, the inquest is a major milestone in being able to provide her loved ones with the answers they deserve. If during the course of the inquest any issues in the care Nicolette received are identified, it’s vital that lessons are learned to improve patient safety.”

The inquest into Nicolette’s death is taking place from Monday to Friday, November 4-8, at Muriel Matters House in Hastings and will be heard with a jury. The coroner’s officer is Sophie Legros.

Nicolette’s husband Scott, a 49-year-old software development consultant, said his family hope the inquest will provide them with answers.

Scott said: “Nicolette was a cherished and much-loved wife, mum, sister, daughter and a friend to many. She was adored by everyone and we remain devastated by her death. Nicolette was devoted, loving, caring and empathetic. She was a special person who was beautiful inside and out. Not only were we blessed to have her in our lives but through her work she touched the lives of so many people, helping new families start out in life. There’s not a day goes by that we don’t think of her and miss her.

“The world is a darker place for not having Nicolette in our lives and it’s almost impossible to find the words to describe the feeling of loss we’ve been left to face. If it wasn’t for the pain we live with every day it almost wouldn’t seem real that Nicolette is no longer with us. I know the inquest and listening to the evidence around Nicolette’s death is going to be incredibly upsetting, but it’s something our family have to do to get the answers we and Nicolette deserve.”

Nicolette also leaves behind grown-up children Elspeth Gamble, 28, and Duncan Gamble, 25, as well as three children between six and 14.

Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust has been approached for comment.