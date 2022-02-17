East Sussex is one of the worst places for GP appointment waiting times

The data looks at the percentage of appointments that happened more than 28 days after the booking date in December last year, broken down by Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs).

It is worth noting sometimes there are legitimate reason for a gap of more than 28 days between an appointment and the time of booking.

The data shows East Sussex had a total of 258,114 appointment in December 2021 and 11,670 of those had to wait more than 28 days from the time of booking to the appointment day.

Long waits for GP appointments. Getty Images. SUS-220217-144708001

This means 4.5 per cent of appointments happened more than 28 days after booking.

These results put East Sussex as ranking 10th in England for the largest proportion of people waiting more than 28 days for their appointment.

Sheffield fared the worst with 6.7 per cent, Derby and Derbyshire followed with 5.5 per cent, and the East Riding of Yorkshire coming in third with 5.2 per cent.

Looking at England overall, the percentage of appointments which happened more than 28 days after booking was 3.1 per cent.