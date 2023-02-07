A barbershop in Eastbourne has moved to a new central location and is putting a focus on mental health.

Goodlife Barbershop has moved from Sovereign Harbour to the Foundry, within The Beacon. There’s also a Goodlife branch in Worcester and Birmingham.

Founder Kieran Groves said: “In addition to traditional haircuts, shaves, and grooming services, Goodlife also places a strong emphasis on men's wellness, providing support and guidance to men who may be struggling with mental health, stress, and other wellness-related issues.”

Goodlife will be partnering with Mankind Support Group, an organisation dedicated to raising awareness and providing support for men's mental health.

Kieran said: "We understand that men often face societal pressures to be strong and stoic, and we want to create a space where men can feel comfortable and supported. Our focus on men's wellness sets us apart from traditional barbershops and we are excited to bring this unique approach to Foundry at The Beacon Shopping Centre.

“We recognise the role that barbers play in the lives of their clients and are committed to being a safe space for men to open up and talk about their mental health.”

There will be regular events and workshops aimed at promoting positive mental health, as well as offering resources and support for those in need through our association with Mankind.

Kieran said: "We believe that mental health is just as important as physical health and that it's essential to create a supportive and non-judgmental environment where men feel