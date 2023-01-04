Eastbourne fertility centre ‘requires improvement’ according to inspection

An independent fertility centre in Eastbourne has been rated as ‘requires improvement’ in a recent inspection.

Sussex Downs Fertility Centre, in Alder Close, now called iTrust Fertility Centre, is run by The Hospital Fertility Group Limited. The site was inspected by the Care Quality Commission and judged on five categories - how safe it is, how effective it is, how caring it is, how responsive it is, and how well-led it is. The care and response categories were rated as good and the other three required improvement, resulting in an overall rating of ‘requires improvement’.

The report said that although there were some safeguarding systems and processes to keep people safe, there was no documented policy for the safeguarding of children.

When it came to the staff, there were some ‘comprehensive processes in place for the induction of staff and monitoring of role-specific competencies’ but not all staff had completed training in key areas. There was also a lack of records to show that recruitment checks had been carried out and the management of staff documentation wasn’t praised.

According to the report, the arrangements for chaperoning were effectively managed and there were processes to assess the risk of, and prevent, detect and control the spread of infection. However, staff immunisations were not monitored in line with current guidance.

Appropriate arrangements were in place to manage medical emergencies and clinical record keeping was clear and in line with best practice guidance with evidence of clinical audit.

When it came to risks, there were effective governance/incident reporting/risk assessment processes in some areas but some identified risks were not always included in action planning or followed up in a timely manner.

The report said leaders were focused upon staffing levels and stabilising the staff team following a period of high staff turnover. Communication between staff was praised and complaints from patients were managed appropriately.

In terms of improvements that must be made due to breaching regulations, the report said: “Ensure care and treatment is provided in a safe way to patients. Establish effective systems and processes to ensure good governance in accordance with the fundamental standards of care. Ensure persons employed in the provision of the regulated activity receive the appropriate support, training, professional development, supervision and appraisal necessary to enable them to carry out their duties.”