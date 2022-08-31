Eastbourne hospice gains royal president

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has been appointed as the president for St Wilfrid’s Hospice in Broadwater Way.

St Wilfrid’s provides support for people with life-limiting illnesses towards the end of their lives.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Duchess has visited the hospice on two occasions – in 2014 to formally open the new building and in 2021 as part of St Wilfrid’s 40th anniversary celebrations.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has been appointed as the president for St Wilfrid’s Hospice in Broadwater Way. (Photo by Justin Lycett)

Chief executive David Scott-Ralphs said: “We are delighted about this news. It was so good to welcome The Duchess back to the hospice last year, for our 40th anniversary when she spent time with patients, families, our staff and volunteers and also our key supporters.

“We hope that we will now have other opportunities to welcome her to East Sussex in the future – it’s a part of the world she knows so well. It is wonderful news for all involved in the charity.”